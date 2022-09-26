Search

26 Sept 2022

Final Lamborghini Aventador rolls off the production line

Final Lamborghini Aventador rolls off the production line

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 3:55 PM

Lamborghini has called time on its famous Aventador as the last example of its flagship supercar rolled off the firm’s production line.

First unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 – with the 700 moniker referencing the car’s horsepower output – the Aventador arrived with a new V12 engine and a striking design that took inspiration from many of the firm’s classic models, albeit with a very modern twist.

“The Lamborghini Aventador was a game-changer at its launch, and the flagship Lamborghini model for 11 years of production,” says Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The V12 engine has been part of Lamborghini’s heritage since the company’s earliest days; the beating heart of models from Miura to Diablo, Countach to Murciélago.”

The Aventador was based around a single-piece carbon fibre monocoque, which was designed and manufactured entirely in-house. The 6.5-litre V12 engine was linked to a single-shift transmission, while an F1-inspired pushrod suspension system was integrated into the whole design.

Over more than eight model derivatives, 11,465 cars have been delivered to customers worldwide. In fact, Lamborghini has sold more Aventadors than the rest of its previous V12 models combined. In its fifth year, 5,000 examples were delivered, matching the total run of Murcielagos.

The final model to be produced was an Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, finished in a special light blue shade from Lamborghini’s Ad Personam selection. Destined for the Swiss market, it’s the last naturally-aspirated V12 Lamborghini to be produced at the firm’s Sant’Agata Bolognese plant.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media