27 Sept 2022

Ford’s Focus ST gains new Track Pack option

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

Ford has given buyers of its Focus ST the opportunity to sharpen the driving experience even further with a new Track Pack.

Developed by Ford Performance and tested at the famous Nurburgring in Germany, the Track Pack will be available exclusively for five-door, six-speed manual Focus ST variants.

The new Track Pack fine-tunes the Focus ST through the fitment of KW Automotive adjustable suspension that works in conjunction with lighter alloy wheels to help bring even more responsiveness. This setup can be adjusted by the owner in order to tailor the car’s setup to a specific circuit or surface. They offer 12-step adjustment for upward response and 16-step adjustment for rebound.

Ford has also enhanced the ST’s braking with the Track Pack through the fitment of front discs that are 10 per cent larger in diameter than those fitted to the standard ST. These are then combined with four-piston Brembo callipers to help improve braking performance.

Stefan Muenzinger, manager, Ford Performance, Europe, said: “Our new Focus ST Track Pack combines high-end technical components to make the hot-hatch truly track-capable for enthusiasts.

“Adjustable suspension, huge brakes and grippy tyres help optimise performance, body control and track durability for maximum fun – and that’s what this car is all about.”

Cars fitted with the Track Pack also get a tweaked exterior design, with the front upper grille, roof and door mirror caps of these models finished in high gloss black. A similar finish is applied to the alloy wheels, too.

The Track Pack costs £3,000, including VAT.

