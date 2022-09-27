Search

27 Sept 2022

Peugeot’s e-208 gains extended range and more power

Peugeot’s e-208 gains extended range and more power

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Sept 2022 1:24 PM

Peugeot has updated its e-208, bringing a longer electric range and more power to the electric hatchback.

Due to arrive on UK roads in 2023, the revised e-208 will use the new e-308’s powertrain, offering 248 miles of electric range in the process courtesy of a 51kWh battery. It represents an increase over the previous model’s 225 miles of range.

Power is also boosted from 136bhp to 156bhp, while cold-weather performance has improved according to Peugeot, with 24 additional miles in urban traffic at zero degrees. New 16-inch wheels with economy-focused tyres can help to the further range, too.

Two variations of on-board charging will be available on the e-208. As standard, the e-208 gets a single-phase 7.4kW charger, while a more powerful 11kW charger can be added as an optional extra. The e-208 is also capable of charging at speeds of up to 100kW, ensuring a 20 to 80 per cent charge in less than 25 minutes.

Plus, there are three driver modes – eco, normal and sport – with each focusing on either performance or range. With a brake mode, activated by a button on the gearstick, there’s the option to increase the amount of regenerative braking generated. With more regenerative braking, the car can add more energy to the battery when slowing down.

The design of the e-208 has been kept largely the same as before, while the interior retains the same i-Cockpit infotainment system and compact steering wheel.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media