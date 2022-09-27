Search

28 Sept 2022

Alpine teases extreme A110 R

27 Sept 2022 6:55 PM

Alpine has teased a new, more extreme version of its A110 sports car, which is set to be unveiled at next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Groupe Renault revived the Alpine sports car brand in 2017 with the A110, with sales beginning the following year. Earlier in 2022 the firm updated the model, introducing new trim options, colours and an overhauled media system.

Now the French firm is set to turn up the heat with a more extreme A110 R. Due to be tailored for the track, it can still be used for the road, with Alpine saying it will ‘complete’ the line-up.

Described by the firm as ‘radical’, it is also set to be lighter and sharper to drive than existing models and take further inspiration from the brand’s motorsport activities.

Alpine is being tight-lipped about details of the model, but has shown off a series of design sketches that hint at what to expect.

Inside, there looks to be racing bucket seats with a three-point harness, while there appears to be a revised suspension setup to the current car. There looks to be plenty of design changes too, including a new set of lightweight alloy wheels, a huge rear spoiler and a bespoke aerodynamics kit.

The Alpine A110 R is set to be unveiled in Japan on October 4 ahead of the Suzuka F1 Grand Prix weekend. It will then receive its European premiere at the Paris Motor Show, starting on October 17.

