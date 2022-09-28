Search

28 Sept 2022

New Astra GSe kicks off Vauxhall’s new electrified sub-brand

Vauxhall has introduced the first models to its GSe sub-brand – the Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe.

Both models utilise a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which puts out a total of 222bhp and 360Nm yet is capable of returning up to 256.8mpg when fully charged. The Astra GSe’s CO2 emissions are low, too, at between 25 and 26g/km.

Vauxhall has also given the Astra GSe a performance-focused suspension setup, dropping its ride height by 10mm over the regular car which can help to enhance stability during cornering and when travelling at higher speeds. Both Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe models get revised springs and oil-filled dampers at front and rear, with KONI Frequency Selective Damping also included as standard.

Going alongside this suspension revision is a ‘unique’ steering calibration which, according to Vauxhall, offers ‘more agile and precise’ handling. Vauxhall has also given a new set of electronic stability control settings to the GSe in order to give more freedom when driving more quickly.

All GSe models get a number of additional styling features over the standard Astra, too. These include 18-inch alloy wheels which take inspiration from those fitted to the electric Manta GSe concept, alongside unique front bumpers and GSe emblems on the tailgate. Inside, there are performance front seats trimmed in Alcantara.

Vauxhall has stated that full specification details for the Astra GSe will be announced ‘in due course’ prior to the vehicle going on sale towards the end of the year. First customer deliveries are expected for early 2023.

