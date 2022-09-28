Ferrari’s SP51 is a one-off based on the 812 GTS

Ferrari has completed another striking one-off creation – the SP51.

Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, the SP51 is based on the platform of the 812 GTS and, as a result, shares the same V12 engine. However, it has been given a completely different design and lacks the regular car’s folding roof. In fact, it has no roof whatsoever.

Ferrari has stated that the SP51 underwent ‘meticulous honing’ when it came to aerodynamics to ensure that the cabin remained comfortable, despite the folding roof being removed.

It’s finished in special three-layer paint in ‘Rosso Passionale’, a colour developed specifically for the SP51. This is contrasted by a blue and white stripe which takes its inspiration from the 1955 Ferrari 410 S.

The headlights are sharply designed and specific to the SP51, while the alloy wheels have carbon fibre wings on each of the spokes and incorporate a diamond-cut finish. At the rear, the SP51 features two ‘flying’ buttresses behind the cabin, while a carbon-fibre wing then finishes at the back of the car.

Inside, the Alcantara trim used is also finished in the same Rosso Passionale colour as the exterior, while there’s a special finish for the door panels, lower dashboard section and the sides of the seats which feature white cross stitching. Plenty of gloss-finished carbon fibre has been used throughout the car’s cabin, too.

Created for a ‘longstanding Taiwan-based client’ the SP51 follows in a long line of one-off models built for Ferrari collectors. It’s all part of the Italian firm’s Special Projects programme, which creates special bespoke vehicles with unique designs.