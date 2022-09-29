Search

29 Sept 2022

Bentley’s Bentayga S and Azure gain new hybrid powertrain

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 11:32 AM

Bentley’s Bentayga S and Azure will be available with a hybrid powertrain, increasing the number of electrified models available from the firm.

Their arrival will mean that 50 per cent of Bentley’s range will be available with a hybrid setup, joining five other battery-assisted models in the Crewe-based firm’s line-up.

Both the S and Azure will be available with a 3.0-litre V6 engine combined with an electric motor and an 18kWh battery. Together, the engine and motor generate 456bhp and enable a 0-60mph time of 5.1 seconds. That large battery means that both the S and Azure Hybrid models come with a claimed electric-only range of up to 27 miles.

The Bentayga S Hybrid gains a 15 per cent increase in damping stiffness over the regular car for a more dynamic driving experience. At the same time, a special exhaust system can even be tuned to create different effects for front and rear seat passengers.

The exterior receives Bentley’s Blackline package, which replaces existing polished metal components with black versions. Only the Bentley ‘wings’ badge is kept as before. All models ride on 22-inch wheels with red-painted brake calipers behind.

Azure models, meanwhile, ‘prioritise the wellbeing and comfort of the vehicle’s occupants’, with this particular Bentayga incorporating the Front Seat Comfort Specification with 22-way adjustable seats which have both heating and ventilation functions. The interior features extensive leather quilting, too, with a choice of 15 hides available. The exterior incorporates bright chrome lower bumper grilles, unique Azure badging and 22-inch ten-spoke wheels.

News

