Search

03 Oct 2022

Mercedes announces pricing and specifications for new GLC

Mercedes announces pricing and specifications for new GLC

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 12:25 PM

The new Mercedes GLC has gone on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £51,855.

The new GLC is available with a series of hybrid powertrains, with three mild-hybrid options available from launch including an integrated starter-generator system for improved running costs and lower emissions.

This technology has been applied to both petrol and diesel engines, with the 48-volt technology used on the GLC 300d, GLC 300 and GLC 220d.

Two plug-in hybrid setups will also be available, with the petrol-powered GLC 300e combining a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 100kW electric motor bringing 308bhp combined. Prices for the range-topping GLC 300e in Premium Plus specification will start from £72,210. A diesel-powered plug-in hybrid – badged GLC 300de – will join the range later.

The GLC incorporates an uprated chassis over its predecessor, with a new four-link setup at the front and multi-link independent rear suspension. AMG Line specification cars gain a sportier suspension layout, while plug-in hybrid versions gain air suspension at the rear axle as standard.

Inside, the GLC receives the latest technology that Mercedes has to offer, including a pair of high-resolution displays using the firm’s MBUX operating system. A 12.3-inch screen ahead of the driver is paired with an 11.9-inch display in the centre console. There’s also the option to add a heads-up display, too.

All models get newly designed sport seats as standard, available in black, brown or grey. On AMG Line Premium Plus cars black leather is included as standard, with brown or red leather available at no extra cost.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media