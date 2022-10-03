Search

03 Oct 2022

New Maserati GranTurismo revealed in full

New Maserati GranTurismo revealed in full

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 3:55 PM

Maserati’s GranTurismo has returned as a striking new Italian sports car that will also usher in EVs to the Italian brand.

The GranTurismo was an integral part of the Maserati range between 2007 and 2020 when it was discontinued, and now the marque is returning with a new model.

With a similar look and proportions to its predecessor – including a long bonnet and dramatic roofline – the new GranTurismo gets the new Maserati grille and sharp LED headlights with a twin signature.

The new GranTurismo launches with the same 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 Nettuno petrol engine that is found in the MC20 supercar, with two power outputs available – 483bhp in the Modena and 542bhp in the sportier Trofeo model. These are able to hit 0-60mph in 3.7 and 3.3 seconds respectively.

Maserati will also launch the GranTurismo as its first EV under its ‘Folgore’ nameplate. Based around 800-volt technology, it will pack a large 92.5kWh battery that should allow for a range of beyond 300 miles from a charge. It will also utilise three electric motors derived from Formula E, and develop a huge 750bhp in top form. With a 0-60mph time of 2.5 seconds and a 199mph top speed, it’s the fastest model in the line-up.

While it’s almost 400kg heavier than the petrol models, Maserati says the battery has been positioned ‘without compromising the sporty nature’.

Inside, the GranTurismo packs Maserati’s latest media system, with a head-up display also available as an optional extra. A 19-speaker Sonus faber sound system is also available.

At launch, the GranTurismo will also be available in a ‘PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Edition’ – a limited-run version that pays homage to the first GranTurismo that debuted 75 years ago. UK pricing has not yet been announced, with first deliveries of the model not expected until Spring 2023.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media