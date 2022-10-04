Search

04 Oct 2022

Expanding ULEZ could spark electric car boom among Londoners, new survey finds

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 10:49 AM

Close to 40 per cent of London’s car owners could switch to an electric vehicle (EV) in the coming year if plans to expand the city’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) are implemented, a new study has found.

Data collected by EV experts Move Electric found that 39.8 per cent of Londoners would be likely to make the change if the plans to roll out the ULEZ across most of Greater London were put in place.

The outfit surveyed 384 residents in the capital and found that 41.9 per cent of respondents supported the Mayor of London’s plans to expand the ULEZ boundary, set to commence in August 2023.

The expansion would see the emissions-based charging zone grow to almost 600 square miles, from the current 147 square mile zone.A public consultation was launched last year, with the new zone set to encompass most areas inside the M25 to tackle urban air quality.

More than a quarter (27.6 per cent) of those surveyed said their vehicle will not comply with ULEZ requirements, while 7.8 per cent of drivers were not sure whether their vehicle was compliant. Of those with non-compliant vehicles, 78.3 per cent said they do not support the suggested ULEZ expansion.

The research also found expanding ULEZ could prompt 38.5 per cent of car owners in Greater London to sell their vehicle – regardless of whether it meets emissions standards.

Of drivers whose cars were not compliant, a whopping 79.3 per cent stated the zone expansion could lead them to get rid of their current vehicle. Meanwhile, just 20.2 per cent of owners with compliant cars said would consider selling their vehicle if the zone were expanded.

James Attwood, Move Electric editor, said: “The intent of ULEZ to deter drivers from using old, polluting vehicles and to decrease air pollution in the capital is clearly working as our research shows 39.8 per cent of car owners in Greater London could make the switch to electric if the zone was to expand further next year.

“Alongside expanding the ULEZ, it is important London’s boroughs, and the whole of the UK, is ready to meet widespread EV adoption, with sufficient electric vehicle public charging infrastructure, as well as ensuring more investment is made towards greener transport methods such as cycleways and electric buses.”
The current Ultra Low Emissions Zone operates 24 hours a day and sees drivers face a daily charge of £12.50 if their vehicle does not meet emissions standards.

Overall, drivers could end up paying more than £4,500 per year for non-compliant vehicles operating in the zone every day.

