05 Oct 2022

Latest Mercedes A-Class brings revised look and more efficient engines

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Oct 2022 1:25 PM

The revised Mercedes A-Class has arrived, bringing a subtle exterior redesign alongside more standard equipment than before.

It remains available in both hatchback and saloon layouts, with the design of each car gaining a redesigned radiator grille and four new alloy wheel designs available in sizes of up to 19-inches. At the rear, there’s a new diffuser and standard-fit LED lights.

Inside, all cars get a dual-screen setup combining a seven- and 10.25-inch display. There’s also the option to upgrade this to a pair of 10.25-inch screens for a truly wraparound experience. It’s running the latest Mercedes MBUX system, too, providing satellite navigation, media functions and smartphone connectivity.

The turbine-style air vents remain in place, while a revised steering wheel has been fitted and wrapped in nappa leather as standard.

As before, a number of specifications are available with the A-Class, with AMG Line bringing a particularly dynamic appearance through the fitment of brushed aluminium trim and red contrast stitching for the sport seats.

Progressive trim, meanwhile, offers three interior colour options – black, beige and grey – while a carbon-fibre look trim is applied to both the instrument panel and door cards. The comfort seats also feature centres made from 100 per cent recycled materials, while the upgraded Artico-Microcut seats get 65 per cent recycled materials for the surface of the seat and 85 per cent in the material underneath.

All cars get plenty of standard equipment too, with a reversing camera and a full set of USB connectors included on all models, along other features. Progressive-specification cars add to this with LED headlights, lumbar support for the seats and an upgraded parking camera setup.

Mercedes has brought electrification through the range of engines available with the A-Class, too, with mild-hybrid technology included from the off. All cars get either a seven- or eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard, while plug-in hybrid models bring even greater efficiency and an improved electric range of up to 50 miles.

