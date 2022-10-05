Search

05 Oct 2022

Vauxhall adds new GS trim to Vivaro and Vivaro Electric

05 Oct 2022 1:55 PM

Vauxhall has bolstered its Vivaro and Vivaro Electric line-ups by introducing a new GS trim level.

Available to order now – priced from £41,000 excluding VAT – the Vivaro GS gains a host of exterior styling upgrades, including a new front lip spoiler, side skirts with integrated front mudguards and Y-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels.

Around the back, there’s a two-piece spoiler than can help improve stability when the van is unloaded, while a new rear bumper integrates with the spoiler and side skirts.

Inside, there are eco-leather seats which gain red stitching and a perforated finish. The GS trim is available on both panel van and double cab variants, which get a new version of Vauxhall’s 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Linked to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, it produces 145g/km CO2 and can return up to 51.3mpg, according to Vauxhall.

Adam Wood, marketing director, Vauxhall, said: “The GS offers something very unique to LCV buyers. With unique looks and interior updates, it not only stands out on the road, but also maintains the practicality and versatility the Vivaro is known for. Vauxhall is known as one of few manufacturers able to offer British businesses a fully electric van across our entire line-up, and we’re continuing that with the GS – available on both Vivaro and Vivaro Electric models.”

The GS trim will also be available on the Vivaro Electric. Priced from £55,000 excluding VAT, this battery-powered van has a range of up to 189 miles and, thanks to 100kW charging capability, can go from 0-80 per cent in as little as 45 minutes. It’s still got a payload capacity of 1,000kg, too.

