05 Oct 2022

New DS 7 goes on sale in the UK

New DS 7 goes on sale in the UK

05 Oct 2022

The latest DS 7 is available to order in the UK ahead of first deliveries in November.

Priced from £36,760, the DS 7 benefits from a refreshed design both inside and out, as well as a number of efficient hybrid powertrains. Highlights include the DS 7 E-Tense 225, which can return up to 250mpg and 43 miles of electric-only range. All hybrid E-Tense models can be charged via a conventional 7.4kW home charger in an hour and 45 minutes.

An efficient diesel engine is also available on Performance Line, Performance Line+ and Rivoli specifications.

Five trim levels are offered with the DS 7 – Performance Line, Performance Line+, Rivoli, Opera and Opera Premiere. Entry Performance Line cars get a high level of standard equipment including 19-inch alloy wheels, Alcantara seats and a 12-inch high-definition touchscreen. The DS 7 Performance Line also receives a full Advanced Safety Pack, incorporating emergency braking, blind spot detection and lane keeping assist, among other functions.

Mid-level Rivoli models – priced from £40,660 – incorporate 19-inch alloy wheels, a black front grille with chrome accents, chrome DS badging and diamond-shaped Nappa leather seats with massaging function. These versions also get a B.R.M clock mounted in the centre console.

Range-topping Opera Premiere models – priced from £62,940 – feature 21-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard, as well as a 360-degree parking camera, night vision and an electric tailgate with hands-free access. An upgraded Focal audio system is also included, bringing a 515-watt amplifier, 14 speakers and an eight-inch subwoofer in the process.

News

