06 Oct 2022

Ford GT bows out with limited-run LM Edition

06 Oct 2022 11:55 AM

Ford has revealed the GT LM Edition – the last version of its supercar before it ceases production.

Honouring the brand’s 1-2-3 Le Mans 24 Hours victory in 1966, and class win in 2016, Ford says the new edition ‘celebrates Ford GT’s global race-winning success’.

For the LM Edition, the GT’s carbon body is painted in Liquid Silver, and then finished in either a red or blue theme throughout – these two colours honouring the livery of the famous racing models. These colours adorn the front splitter, lower side sills, engine bay louvres and rear diffuser, while the 20-inch exposed carbon fibre alloy wheels have red or blue inner-barrel accents.

A bespoke 3D titanium-printed exhaust is also fitted, while inside the red or blue theme continues on the Alcantara carbon-fibre seats.

Also as a nod to the Le Mans success, Ford located the third-place 2016 Ford GT’s disassembled engine, and then ground down the crankshaft into a powder, before using this as an alloy to 3D print the instrument panel badge.

Just 20 GT LM Edition cars are being made as production of Ford’s third-generation GT concludes at the end of the year. Ford revived the GT in 2016, 50 years after the GT won the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race. The American manufacturer has launched a number of special editions over the years, honouring the brand’s past racing heritage.

Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsport, said: “With innovative materials, design and engineering, the Ford GT is unlike any other production supercar

“As we close this chapter of the road-going Ford GT, the GT LM Edition gave us a chance to inject even more heart and soul from a podium-finishing race car, furthering the tribute to our 2016 Le Mans win.”

