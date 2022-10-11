Jaguar F-Type 75 marks the end of V8 sports cars for the firm

Jaguar has announced that production of its F-Type sports car is coming to a close with a special edition version – the 75.

Introduced as part of ‘model year 2023’, this will be the last year that the F-Type is sold as the model bows out to clear the way for the British firm’s switch to electrification.

Called the ‘75’ as it marks three quarters of a century of Jaguar sports cars, the special edition model is available in both coupe and convertible bodystyles, and comes supplied with Jaguar’s legendary 5.0-litre V8 engine under the bonnet.

Two guises are available for this engine – the P450, which gets 444bhp, and the P575 ‘R’ model, which produces 567bhp. These are able to accelerate from 0-60mph in 4.4 and 3.5 seconds respectively. The P450 gets the choice of rear- or all-wheel-drive, with the P575 coming exclusively with the latter.

The ‘75’ editions get model-specific 20-inch alloy wheels and discreet badging, while inside each also getting a unique motif on the centre console and stainless steel tread plates, along with a gloss black interior package.

A standard F-Type R-Dynamic will also be available in 2023, using a 296bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

Matthew Beaven, Jaguar Land Rover chief exterior designer, said: “For 75 years Jaguar has been renowned for producing extraordinary sports cars that deliver performance, agility and maximum driver reward.

“The F-Type special editions hold true to these principles, adding unique interior and exterior design details to celebrate this lineage before Jaguar becomes an all-electric brand from 2025.”

The F-Type has served as Jaguar’s sole sports car since its introduction in 2013, with the model last receiving a major update in 2019.