12 Oct 2022

New First Edition kicks off Peugeot’s 408 launch

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 2:55 PM

Peugeot is celebrating the launch of its new 408 with an exclusive new trim level.

Limited to just 50 units in the UK, the First Edition brings a host of new features and an additional pack that can help make charging the plug-in hybrid even easier.

Finished in ‘Obsession Blue’ paint, the First Edition rides on 20-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and gains Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit system with its compact steering wheel, 3D instrument cluster, 10-inch infotainment display and voice recognition. Heated front seats are also included and incorporate a five-programme massage function. They’re electrically adjustable, too.

A full Electric Pack is also included on the 408 First Edition at no extra cost. It includes a Pod Point home charging wallbox, £500 of public charging via Octopus Energy’s ‘Electroverse’ service and a four year or 40,000-mile service package.

Available exclusively through Peugeot’s Buy Online platform, the 408 First Edition will be priced at £43,250.

The Peugeot 408 will also be available with Allure, Allure Premium or GT Trim levels and is set to go on display at the Paris Motor Show next week. It’s expected to arrive in showrooms at the start of next year.

The exterior of the 408 includes a number of standout styling elements, such as the ‘fang-shaped’ light signature that has featured on other Peugeot models, alongside a three-bar LED setup at the rear.

Offered with a variety of engine options, including two plug-in hybrids, the new 408 is expected to gain an electric version further down the line. It’ll be produced at Peugeot’s factory in Mulhouse, France.

