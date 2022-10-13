Search

13 Oct 2022

BMW’s new M1000R brings superbike-inspired technology and huge power

BMW has introduced a new high-powered naked motorcycle – the M1000R.

Based on the current S1000R and S1000RR, the M1000R has been specifically tuned for use both on road and track.

It’s powered by a 999cc four-cylinder engine with 206.5bhp, which is considerably more than the 162.3bhp you’ll get from the standard S1000R. The engine is based on the water-cooled unit found in the S1000RR, with maximum torque of 113Nm developed at 11,000rpm. All bikes get a titanium rear silencer as standard, as well as an ‘M Endurance’ chain.

As well as an upgraded engine, the M1000R utilises many key aerodynamic features. It’s got ‘winglets’ on the front side panels that can help reduce lap times and increase stability at higher speeds. A Shift Assistant Pro system helps with fast upshifts and downshifts without needing the clutch. Launch control is also included, alongside a pit lane limiter for when driving on track.

The suspension and chassis of the new M1000R are based on the S1000R, with an aluminium ‘bridge’ at the centre of the design. On the MR, there’s an upside-down fork at the front with a 45mm sliding tube diameter. There’s also extra adjustability at the base of the fork, which is combined with standard-fit Dynamic Damping Control.

The M1000R incorporates two 320mm brake discs, while the callipers feature a blue anodised coating and the M logo. While all bikes get lightweight forged aluminium wheels as standard, an extra M Competition package brings M Carbon wheels.

There’s a 6.5-inch TFT display, too, which provides clear and easy-to-read information. It can also be added to with datalogger technology as an optional extra.

