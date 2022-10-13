Search

13 Oct 2022

Alpine’s Alpenglow concept arrives as symbol of firm’s intent

Alpine’s Alpenglow concept arrives as symbol of firm’s intent

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 12:45 PM

Alpine’s Alpenglow concept has been revealed in full, showcasing a striking look at the future of the French firm.

Incorporating hydrogen power, the Alpenglow has been designed to resemble a wingsuit, which Alpine calls ‘the most extreme of mountain sports’. Named after the reddish glow that appears over the mountains before sunrise, the Alpenglow is a single-seater model in which the driver sits on the centre line between two hydrogen tanks.

The concept car’s body is transparent with a blueish hue, allowing you to make out the driver through it. Inside, there’s a geometric steering wheel inspired by Endurance racing cars. The paddle shift for the gears are transparent and backlit, while different buttons allow the driver to control aspects such as the on-board regenerative braking. The wheel also has an ‘overtake’ button to deliver a short power boost.

The driver uses a prism-shaped key to start the vehicle, inserting it into a slot in the steering wheel.

Laurent Rossi, Alpine CEO, said: “Alpenglow’s mighty and lavish design hints at what Alpine cars will be like tomorrow and at our vision for motor sports moving forward. With hydrogen technology on board, we are strengthening our commitment to a responsible future and to keeping driving pleasure as real as ever.”

The Alpenglow also rides on snowflake-shaped wheels, while the triangles in the centres mirror the on that features on the steering wheel. At the rear, there’s a spoiler which is also transparent. Alpine says that it moves to reduce drag and increase downforce, too. In all, the Alpenglow measures more than five metres long and over two metres wide – but less than one metre high.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media