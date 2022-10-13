Search

13 Oct 2022

Gap between average petrol and diesel tops 20p for the first time

Gap between average petrol and diesel tops 20p for the first time

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 2:23 PM

The difference between the average price of petrol and diesel has surpassed 20p a litre for the first time, new figures show.

RAC Fuel Watch data has shown that as of Wednesday (October 12), drivers were paying an average of 163.13p for a litre of unleaded, whereas diesel had climbed to 183.94p a litre – a difference of 20.35p a litre.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “Since OPEC and its allies agreed to reduce oil supply substantially we’ve seen the price of wholesale diesel go up by 9p a litre and petrol by 4p a litre. This has led to the average price of diesel going up by almost 4p a litre and petrol by nearly a penny.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: "Since OPEC and its allies agreed to reduce oil supply substantially we've seen the price of wholesale diesel go up by 9p a litre and petrol by 4p a litre. This has led to the average price of diesel going up by almost 4p a litre and petrol by nearly a penny.

“Sadly for diesel drivers, the situation seems certain to get worse with prices heading back to 190p a litre which will add £3 to the cost of a tank (£104.5).”

The wholesale price of oil has seen an increase as a result of the announcement from oil producer group OPEC+ that it would be cutting production by two million barrels a day. As a knock-on effect, the wholesale price of refined fuel has increased with oil trading above $90 a barrel, despite having been below that mark at the end of last month.

