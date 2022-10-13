Search

13 Oct 2022

Maserati introduces new FTributo special edition for Ghibli and Levante

13 Oct 2022 5:55 PM

Maserati has released a special edition designed to pay tribute to the first woman to qualify for a Formula One Grand Prix.

Available for both the Ghibli and Levante, the new FTributo Special Edition pays homage to Maria Teresa De Filippis who became the first woman to compete in Formula 1 in 1958, aboard a Maserati 250F.

Two colours are available exclusively for the special edition models – Arancio Devil and Grigio Lamiera – with the former harking pack to Teresa’s nickname, ‘the she-devil’. A saturated orange shade, it’s contrasted by a black grille and black air inlets on both cars. The latter shade, meanwhile, is inspired by Maserati’s home on the circuit.

All versions come with either 21-inch Anteo or 21-inch Titano alloy wheels. The rims of the wheels are finished in blue, while specific FTributo badges on the flanks of the car are finished in the same colour. The famous Maserati Trident – also finished in the same eye-catching blue shade – is applied to the C-pillar.

Inside, there’s more blue in the stitching, contrasted by orange sections. This is then linked to black or orange full-grain leather upholstery.

Both cars are available with the option of numerous powertrains, including a four-cylinder hybrid, V6 and V8 petrol engines. There’s also the choice of rear- and four-wheel-drive layouts, bringing more grip and wet weather capability to those who require it.

Maserati has yet to announce details on pricing for either the Ghibli or Levante FTributo, though it’s expected that they’ll be released shortly.

