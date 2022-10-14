Search

14 Oct 2022

Sony-Honda electric car firm formally established with first EV set to go on sale in 2025

Sony-Honda electric car firm formally established with first EV set to go on sale in 2025

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 1:25 PM

Sony and Honda have formally established a new company that will produce US-built electric cars.

The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding earlier in the year but have now officially formed Sony Honda Mobility Inc, shortened to SHM.

Tech giant Sony is best known for its home electronics, including games consoles and TVs, so it was a surprise when it revealed an almost-production-ready EV – the Vision-S electric saloon – at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2020. It showed a second model in January 2022 – the Vision S 02 – as an electric SUV.

The roots of the new company are based around offering greater digital and physical services to customers, with the firm saying it will ‘provide a new service beyond product sales and aftersales’.

Its first model is set to go on sale before the end of 2025, with production taking place at one of Honda’s factories in North America. First deliveries will begin in the United States in spring 2026, then Japan in the second half of 2026. There’s been no word on the model being sold in Europe.

SHM says it will build the brand around three things – autonomy, augmentation and affinity.

Its products will offer ‘Level 3 automated drive under limited conditions’, while a new cloud-based infotainment system will be used that promises to ‘realise entertainment beyond driving’. All models will be primarily sold online, too.

Its first model is set to be unveiled on January 4, just ahead of CES, with the brand revealing a teaser video of the model.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media