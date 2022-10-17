Search

18 Oct 2022

Goodwood Festival of Speed and Revival dates announced

Goodwood Festival of Speed and Revival dates announced

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 6:25 PM

Goodwood has announced the dates for its most popular motorsport events in 2023.

Following on from 2022’s sell-out events, the Festival of Speed (FOS) – which attracts around 200,000 people every year – will take place slightly later than it did this year, with 2023’s show happening between July 13 and 16.

Next year’s iteration will mark 30 years of the show, with Goodwood saying it will ‘celebrate three decades as the destination for innovation, technology and future mobility’.

Held later in the year is the Goodwood Revival and sees classic models taking to the Goodwood Motor Circuit in a period-style event where participants and attendees are encouraged to dress up in clothes of the era. It celebrates the circuit’s original years of operation between 1948 and 1966.

Next year’s Goodwood Revival will be the 25th time the show has taken place, with the firm saying it will feature ‘greater use of future-proof sustainable fuels in the cars taking to the track’.

The Duke of Richmond, founder of Goodwood’s motorsport events, said: “Following a spectacular season at Goodwood, we’re delighted to announce the dates of our 2023 motorsport events, as we start preparing for an exhilarating year both on and off the track.

“2023 is already set to be very special as we celebrate 75 years of motorsport at Goodwood, encompassing 25 years of the Goodwood Road Racing Club, 30 years of the Festival of Speed and 25 years of Revival – it’s certainly going to be an unmissable year.”

Tickets for the two events will go on sale on November 7 to the general public, with those buying early-bird tickets before the end of March 2023 able to save 10 per cent on admission. Further details about the two events will be announced in their run-up.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media