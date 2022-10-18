Search

18 Oct 2022

Seat clocks up one million SUV sales

Seat clocks up one million SUV sales

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 5:10 PM

Seat has announced that it has produced its one millionth SUV, as sales for these high-riding models continue to grow.

The Spanish manufacturer was relatively late to the party, not introducing its first SUV until 2016 with the Ateca. That was followed a year later by the more compact Arona crossover, and then in 2018 with the large, seven-seat Tarraco.

Across the three models, the brand has now clocked up one million sales in just six years, with the Arona leading the way in terms of numbers, with 481,585 units sold since its launch. Given a mid-life update in 2021, Seat’s home country of Spain is the biggest market for the Arona, with 98,000 units being sold in the country. The one millionth model produced was also an Arona.

The mid-size Ateca isn’t far behind on the sales front, though, with Seat shifting 435,443 models in that time, helped by a 2020 update that gave the model a fresher design and more standard equipment. Germany is the biggest market for the Ateca, with 108,000 of these models being sold there.

Though the Tarraco might not have sold in such great quantities, Seat has still sold 88,820 examples of this spacious SUV. Since the Alhambra was discontinued a few years ago, it’s now Seat’s only seven-seater, with other European markets able to have it as a plug-in hybrid, though UK buyers don’t get the option.

In 2021, SUVs accounted for 49 per cent of Seat’s global sales, ahead of the 46 per cent average for this type of vehicle.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media