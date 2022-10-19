Search

20 Oct 2022

Land Rover’s Defender can now be equipped with ballistic and blast protection

Land Rover's Defender can now be equipped with ballistic and blast protection

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Oct 2022 1:25 PM

Land Rover Defender buyers who are after upgraded protection from their four-wheel-drive now have an option thanks to a new lightweight solution.

A new agreement between Jaguar Land Rover and vehicle protection specialist Trasco has resulted in an upgraded version of the Defender being made available. The 110-specification car can now be fitted with a lightweight Anti-Kidnap – or A-Kip – conversion kit, but thanks to an ‘inconspicuous design’ it’s barely noticeable against a standard car.

Lightweight security-grade steel, glass and composite materials are incorporated throughout the Defender, bringing added protection to driver and passengers. Various levels of ballistic protection – certified by the VPAM standard for armoured cars – feature in areas such as the windscreen, door and door glass, and footwells. There’s also a new ballistic rear partition.

Nick Collins, executive director, vehicle programmes for Land Rover, said: “The Defender is the most capable Land Rover ever made and this new collaboration makes it even more dependable than before. The new A-KIP lightweight protection solution from Trasco turns our award-winning all-terrain vehicle into a highly capable and discreet refuge for its occupants, providing enhanced security and protection.”

Buyers are also able to specify additional features, including a fire suppression system for the engine, a front grille-integrated blue light emergency pack, an intercom system and a self-sealing fuel tank, among other equipment.

Allan Petty, European sales manager at Trasco, said: “Our inconspicuous in-house designed and manufactured A-KIP concept was conceived to help protect the most valuable of assets, human life. Discretion is often the best form of defence, and what we have created for Defender allows those who need additional protection to blend in with normal traffic as the vehicle is virtually indistinguishable from a standard model.”

News

