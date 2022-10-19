BBR launches new supercharger kits for Mazda’s MX-5

Owners of Mazda’s MX-5 can take their car’s performance to a new level thanks to new supercharger packages from famed tuning firm BBR.
Designed for MX-5 models made between 2015 and 2019, the two supercharger packages have been designed to install ‘without intrusive mechanical alterations’ on the 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine.
Though subtle in terms of exterior changes, the upgrades have a serious impact on performance. The Stage One pack brings peak power to 225bhp from the regular MX-5’s 181bhp and takes the standard 0-60mph time of 7.3 seconds down to just 5.3 seconds. At this point, the MX-5 develops 217bhp per tonne, too.
The Stage Two setup focuses on improving air flow and, as a result, includes a stainless steel high-flow exhaust, while a Forge Motorsport intercooler can be added as an option. In total, the Stage Two pack upgrades power to 250bhp, bringing that 0-60mph time down even further to 5.1 seconds.
BBR’s Neil Mckay said: “BBR has undertaken many, many months of both in-house dyno and road validation during the development of both the Stage One and Stage Two packages for the ND model of the MX-5.
“This has resulted in a pair of supercharger upgrades that are feature rich with BBR specific components, each designed to enhance performance while retaining ultimate reliability.”
The Stage One supercharger kit is priced at £4,795 for a fully-fitted setup, which takes place through a ‘drive-in, drive-out’ basis at BBR’s Brackley facility. A self-fitting version, which BBR says is designed for ‘export purposes and competent mechanics’ is available for £3,895.
The Stage Two, meanwhile, is priced at £6,495 fully fitted, or £5,990 for the ‘DIY’ version. Both packs carry a 12-month warranty, too.
