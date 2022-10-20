Search

20 Oct 2022

Title-winning Formula 1 car replica from Rush tipped to fetch up to £80,000

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 11:25 AM

For most Formula 1 fans the idea of owning their very own World Championship-winning car is little more than a pipe dream.

Michael Schumacher’s 2003 title-winning car recently went on sale for an eye-watering £8.4m – putting it way beyond the reach of most motorsport lovers.

However, a cheaper alternative has now emerged via an auction house in the Midlands.

Silverstone Auctions has consigned for sale a detailed replica of James Hunt’s 1976 McLaren M23 that was built for use in the 2013 blockbuster, Rush.

The movie, directed by Ron Howard, chronicled the rivalry between Hunt and Ferrari’s Niki Lauda as they battled for the world title.

It was the flamboyant Hunt, played by Chris Hemsworth, that took the crown, and F1 fans can now get their hands on the car that took him to victory – albeit only in the film.

The replica was one of two built for the movie and is being tipped to sell for between £50,000 and £80,000.

While by no means cheap, the lower estimate is a full 16,700 per cent cheaper than Schumacher’s Ferrari – making it something of a bargain!

It has been with its current owner, who has kept it on static display, since the film wrapped almost a decade ago, and displays a very convincing patina.

The car is not eligible for competitive racing but Silverstone says it comes with a ‘myriad of possibilities for promotion’.

Lionel Abbott, who consigned the car for Silverstone Auctions, said: “When asked if anything was wrong with the film after its premier, Niki Lauda famously quoted, ‘Yes, just one thing, I can’t have a piss-up with James afterwards’.

“He also said that he knew Peter Morgan as a scriptwriter was the only person he trusted to deliver a ‘non Hollywood’ production.”

“The result was a highly acclaimed, reasonably accurate and totally charged depiction of one of Formula One’s most closely fought World Championship deciders, although maybe 2021 is a contender.”

The sale takes place on November 12 at Birmingham’s NEC.

