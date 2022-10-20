Search

21 Oct 2022

One of the world’s largest private BMW collections goes up for sale

One of the world's largest private BMW collections goes up for sale

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 4:42 PM

A large private collection of BMWs, thought to be among the biggest in the world, has emerged for sale at auction.

Comprising a whopping 32 cars and motorcycles, the ‘Bavarian Legends Collection’ is tipped to fetch millions when it goes under the hammer with auctioneers RM Sotheby’s.

Among the highlights is a 1958 BMW 507 Roadster Series II, which is one of just 252 examples produced. The auctioneers have described the car as ‘unquestionably one of BMWs finest creations and a model highly coveted by collectors’.

The model was one of the German brand’s most flamboyant post-war designs with this example finished in cream over a red leather interior.

As one of the rarest BMWs on the market, the convertible is expected to sell for as much as €2m (£1.7m) when the sale takes place in Munich.

Among the pre-war cars on offer is a pristine 1936 319/1 Roadster, which is due to sell for €200,000 (£174,000) and a 1934 315/1 Roadster, for which an estimate has not been revealed.

Unsurprisingly, given the size of the collection, the sale includes several cars from BMW’s iconic M Division.

The highlights include a 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL ‘Batmobile’ worth €220,000 (£191,000) and a trio of M3s, consisting of an E30-generation 1989 M3 (€65,000 / £57,000), an E36-generation 1997 M3 (€40,000 / £35,000) and an E46-generation 2003 M3 CSL ( €50,000 / £43,000), all of which are offered with low miles.

The collection also includes classics from brands such as Mini and Rolls-Royce, which now form part of the wider BMW Group.

These include a highly desirable 1966 Austin Mini Cooper S Mk I, worth €40,000 (£35,000), as well as a 1934 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Owen Drophead Sedanca Coupé with Coachwork by Gurney Nutting, believed to be one of just 12 produced, valued at €500,000 (£435,000).

Discussing the collection, which also includes a number of motorcycles, specialist Marcus Görig said: “Being able to sell such an incredible variety of BMWs at a single auction, all without reserve, and in the hometown of BMW Group in Munich, makes this a very special match.

“This collection continues to underline our reputation as the auction house for large, single-owner collections.”

The sale takes place on November 26.

