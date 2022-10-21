Mazda’s CX-60 diesel will start from £42,990

Mazda has announced that its new diesel-powered CX-60 is available to order now, with prices starting from £42,990.
Joining the existing plug-in hybrid model in the range, the new diesel powertrain makes its debut in the CX-60. It’s a 3.3-litre six-cylinder unit which incorporates Mazda’s Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition (DCPI), which helps it to be cleaner and more efficient than traditional diesel engines.
It’ll be available with either 197bhp and front-wheel-drive or 250bhp and all-wheel-drive. Both receive Mazda’s 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance, which helps to give a small boost to the engine. Mazda says that the CX-60 diesel will arrive in dealerships during the first quarter of 2023.
The lower-powered unit comes with a claimed fuel consumption of 56.5mpg and CO2 emissions of 129g/km, while the 250bhp version still delivers up to 53.3mpg and CO2 emissions of 137g/km.
A high torque delivery means that the CX-60 diesel is accompanied by a 2,500kg towing weight capacity, while thanks to a lightweight construction the 3.3-litre engine weighs ‘similar’ to the 2.2-litre Skyactiv D four-cylinder currently being used in the smaller CX-5.
Jeremy Thomson, Mazda Motors UK managing director, said: “Another demonstration of Mazda’s ‘Multi-Solution Approach’, the new diesel is designed to meet the needs of customers who want an efficient, long distance driving car with great towing capacity.
“The company’s multi-solution strategy offers different products and technologies – including more efficient internal combustion engines and a wide range of electrified powertrains, that best suit the local market and society’s demand for sustainability”
Prices rise to £45,630 for the higher-output engine finished in Exclusive-Line specification, rising to £50,730 for the range-topping Takumi grade.
Next year, Mazda is due to launch a new model – the CX-80 – which is larger than the CX-60 and incorporates an extra row of seats.
