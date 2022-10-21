Search

21 Oct 2022

Ducati’s new Streetfighter V4 brings added technology and track-focused SP2 model

Ducati’s new Streetfighter V4 brings added technology and track-focused SP2 model

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 2:25 PM

Ducati has unveiled a new version of its Streetfighter V4 motorcycle, bringing a number of revisions to the super sports naked bike.

First introduced in 2020, the Streetfighter V4 made a name for itself through its aggressive design and high performance levels.

Taking learnings from the latest Panigale V4, the new Streetfighter implements four engine modes – Full, High, Medium and Low. Full mode, as you might expect, unlocks the engine’s full potential without any electronic assistance, apart from in first gear. High and Medium power modes have been recalibrated to ensure ‘optimum thrust’ every time the throttle is opened, while Low mode has been designed for riding on low-grip surfaces. It limits the maximum power of the bike and delivers a more manageable throttle.

A new Wet riding mode has also been introduced to make the bike even safer on slippery surfaces.

The graphics on the Streetfighter’s display have been revised, too, with the gear change indicated via an external green LED signal. There’s also a special ‘Track Evo’ display, which mimics those used by the MotoGP Ducati motorcycles.

The Streetfighter’s chassis has been revised, too, bringing better stability, front end feeling and overall safety than before. All bikes get semi-active Ohlins suspension and forged Marchesini wheels.

At the top of the Streetfighter range sits the new SP2, which is angled towards track use. It gets split-spoke carbon wheels which weigh 1.4kg less than the forged versions, while Brembo Stylema R brakes bring added stopping power. The SP2 also gets an STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, which brings a better slipper function.

The new Streetfighter V4 will be available in dealerships in January 2023, while the SP2 version will hit the road from March next year.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media