24 Oct 2022

Latest Mazda MX-5 gains updated trim levels and new paint colours

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

Mazda’s popular MX-5 will be gaining renamed trim levels and new exterior colours when the latest model arrives next year.

Available to order now ahead of delivery in March next year, the 2023 Mazda MX-5 will ditch the Convertible name in favour of ‘Roadster’, which is used in other countries around the globe.

It remains available with the option of either a 1.5- or 2.0-litre engine, while a Retractable Fastback (RF) variant keeps its place in the range and can be matched with either powertrain as before. The 2.0-litre RF is also available with the option of either a manual or automatic gearbox, too.

Three new specifications – Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line and Homura – are now available on the MX-5, while a new Zircon Sand paint colour has been made available on the MX-5 for the first time. Those cars fitted with a 2.0-litre engine and finished in Homura trim level will get red Brembo front brake calipers, too.

Jeremy Thomson, Mazda UK managing director, said: “When it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2023 Mazda MX-5 we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy.”

The 2023 MX-5 keeps the same mechanical setup as before, with an update in 2018 bringing lighter pistons and con-rod to the 2.0-litre engine, alongside upgraded camshafts and exhaust valves. As before, all 2.0-litre models get a front strut brace, limited slip differential and Bilstein dampers as standard, too. Prices for the 2023 model-year MX-5 start from £25,800 for the Roadster, or £27,700 for the RF.

