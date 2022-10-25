Search

25 Oct 2022

Ford said to be axeing Fiesta in push towards electrification

Ford is believed to be ending production of its Fiesta after a 46-year run.

The Blue Oval is in the process of electrifying its line-up, but it’s believed that the Fiesta isn’t included in these plans. It’s thought that the manufacturer has decided to axe the Fiesta due to the cost of production and increased demand for SUVs, which are contributing to the supermini’s falling sales.

Since its launch in 1976, nearly five million Fiestas have been sold. It also ranked as the best-seller in the UK for 12 years in a row between 2009 and 2020. A recent update brought hybrid assistance to the Fiesta, while the performance-orientated ST version remains a popular option among enthusiasts.

The Sun quoted a Ford spokesperson as saying: “Ford is changing and we are looking at all possibilities for our future portfolio of all-electric vehicles.”

Meanwhile, a Ford statement issued to the PA news agency said: “We are accelerating our efforts to go all-in on electrification and therefore review our vehicle portfolio in line with our business strategy.

“We do not comment on speculation and will share more information in the coming months.”

Ford currently has just the Mustang Mach-e in its stable of electric-only cars, while the E-Transit Custom provides a battery-powered van option. It’s expected that Ford will be seriously ramping up its EV range in the coming years. It also announced back in June that production of its popular Focus would be ending in 2023.

