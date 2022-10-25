Search

25 Oct 2022

Triumph introduces new limited-run Chrome Edition motorcycles

25 Oct 2022 5:25 PM

Triumph has released a new limited-run Chrome Edition set of motorcycles, designed to draw inspiration from some of the firm’s classic bikes.

Available for one year only, the ten-strong line-up of motorcycles ranges from the modern classic Bonneville right the way up to the powerful Rocket 3.

They’re all influenced by the custom chrome designs and celebrate Triumph’s chrome-detailing facility. Here, expert teams design and create chrome finishes for many of Triumph’s motorcycles. Each of the Chrome Edition bikes receives a unique chrome finish designed to reflect the bike’s heritage.

For instance, the Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition features a chrome fuel tank with a Jet Black overlay and Triumph triangle badges, contrasted by Jet Black mudguards and side panels which wear the Bobber logo.

The Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition has a full chrome fuel tank with a Brooklands Green painted stripe incorporating the Triumph triangle badge. Then there are brushed aluminium mudguards and silencer heat shields, while the headlight bowl and side panels are finished in Jet Black.

With its cafe racer design, the Thruxton RS has also been given the Chrome Edition treatment. It receives, as with the other motorcycles, a chrome tank with a Jet Black painted seam, while the mudguards, side panels and seat cowl are also finished in black. Then, there are fork protectors painted in Matt Silver.

Triumph’s Chrome Edition motorcycles are available to order now prior to arriving in dealerships towards the end of 2022 or early 2023.

