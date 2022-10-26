Search

26 Oct 2022

Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 arrives in top-level First Edition trim

Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 arrives in top-level First Edition trim

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Oct 2022 1:05 PM

Hyundai has kicked off the arrival of its new Ioniq 6 with a high-specification First Edition model.

Arriving before ‘standard’ Premium and Ultimate-specification cars, the First Edition Ioniq 6 comes with a high level of included equipment and technology.

Priced from £54,995, the electric Ioniq 6 First Edition is accompanied by a range of up to 320 miles and is underpinned by Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) which helps to provide a spacious interior and plenty of assistance technology.

The First Edition receives 20-inch wheels in a matte black colour, while gloss black mouldings feature on the front, rear and side and combine with the mirror caps of the same colour to provide a sleek overall design.

Inside, there’s a black interior with a black headliner, while exclusive leather seats feature a grey tartan fabric which is inspired by the one used in Hyundai’s Prophecy EV concept. Plus, the floor mats are made by Econyl, which uses recycled fibres to create eco-friendly materials.

In fact, many of the materials in the Ioniq 6 have an eco-friendly base. For instance, recycled PET fabric is used for the headliner, while eco-process leather is combined with more recycled PET fabric on the seats.

There’s the option to have the exterior of the Ioniq 6 finished in one of four colours – Biophilic Blue Pearl, Serenity White Pearl, Nocturne Grey Metallic and Gravity Gold Matte – while the newly designed Hyundai ‘H’ emblem is finished in black aluminium.

Interested buyers are able to register for the Ioniq 6 First Edition launch via Hyundai’s Experience website. The event takes place on November 9, after which customers will be able to complete their reservation request form.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media