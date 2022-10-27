Search

27 Oct 2022

Electric car charging to get cheaper as major provider announces plans to slash prices

Electric car charging to get cheaper as major provider announces plans to slash prices

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 2:45 PM

One of the UK’s biggest EV charging providers has announced a reduction to its prices in response to the ongoing-cost-of-living crisis.

Osprey Charging says it will be cutting its prices to 79p per kilowatt hour (kWh) thanks to help from the Government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme.

The change will come into effect on November 1, after the firm was previously forced to up prices up to a maximum of £1 per kWh due to the rising cost of energy.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging said: “The team at Osprey has been working diligently throughout October with our energy supplier to get clarity on the government support to reduce the price burden on EV drivers.

“We have now achieved this reduction and are fulfilling the promise we made last month and passing on a saving to our customers immediately.

“We would like to thank all of our customers for their patience during these difficult times and understand that if drivers are to make the switch to electric, they need cheap, reliable charging points all over the UK.

“Our focus continues to be on building an EV charging infrastructure for the future that is accessible and safe for all.

“Over the next two years we will invest over £50m expanding our nation-wide public charging network, establishing the much-needed national infrastructure that all drivers can trust and rely on.”


The price that EV drivers pay at the charger comprises several aspects including the cost of electricity, the cost of installing infrastructure and the operation and maintenance of the charging network. There is also a 20 per cent VAT applied to public charging.

In addition, energy suppliers add on non-commodity costs, their own running costs and margin on top of wholesale electricity, to determine the price that businesses like Osprey pay.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media