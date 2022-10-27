Search

27 Oct 2022

Updated Mercedes A-Class and B-Class models now on sale

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 6:25 PM

Mercedes has opened orders for its revised A-Class and B-Class models, along with confirming specifications for the two cars.

Prices for the entry-level A-Class start from £31,880 for an A180 Sport Executive hatchback, while those opting for a B-Class will pay £35,100 for a B200 Sport Executive.

Both models bring subtle exterior redesigns alongside more standard equipment than before. Among the exterior upgrades are new front LED lights at both the front and back.

The new A-Class is offered with a range of petrol and diesel options as well as a mild hybrid with an additional 48-volt electrical system. A plug-in hybrid is also available on the A-Class in the form of the A250e.

Meanwhile, for the new B-Class, the engine choice is either a B200d diesel or B200 petrol; with all powertrain technology the same across both models.

Inside, both cars both feature new driver display graphics split across Classic, Sporty and Discreet screens.

Each graphic features designs that bring the most important information to the driver depending on their journey and can be viewed on an 10.25-inch screen.

There’s also the option to upgrade this to a pair of 10.25-inch screens for a truly wraparound experience. The models both run the latest Mercedes MBUX system, too, providing satellite navigation, media functions and smartphone connectivity.

As before, a number of specifications are available with both models, with the AMG Line bringing a particularly dynamic appearance through the fitment of brushed aluminium trim and red contrast stitching for the sport seats.

Mercedes says that pricing for the plug-in hybrid A250e will be confirmed right at the end of the year.

