31 Oct 2022

Gridserve installs UK’s fastest public EV charger at Braintree site

31 Oct 2022 10:55 AM

Gridserve has opened the UK’s fastest public electric car charger at a site in Essex.

The ABB Terra 360 charger is capable of delivering up to 360kW of power, enabling 100 miles of range to be added to a compatible electric car in less than five minutes.

The public charger is kitted out with two CCS connectors with long cables, while contactless payment is accepted too. Its positioning on the site allows easy access for wheelchair users and its large area means that EVs towing caravans will be able to charge up too. The site forms part of its ‘Electric Forecourt’ in Braintree, Essex.

Toddington Harper, CEO of Gridserve said: “It is fantastic to have the UK’s first 360kW capable charger open to the public at Braintree Electric Forecourt. By installing this latest innovation now, we are offering state of the art charging technology to our customers.”

Gridserve’s Electric Forecourt site now allows 36 electric vehicles to be charged up at the same time. While waiting for their car to charge up, drivers and passengers can visit on-site shops and facilities, or test drive some of the latest EVs.

Harper added: “We’ve listened to driver feedback that our towing customers needed additional space to charge without decoupling and this new charger installation has given us the opportunity to provide that charging area at Braintree Electric Forecourt.

“Gridserve is committed to providing the best charging experience for all EV drivers and we hope to support more drivers in making the switch to electric vehicles.”

