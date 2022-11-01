Search

01 Nov 2022

Government considers introducing penalty points for drivers not using seatbelts

Government considers introducing penalty points for drivers not using seatbelts

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Nov 2022 3:34 PM

The government is considering introducing penalty points as a deterrent to stop drivers not wearing a seatbelt while behind the wheel.

According to the Department for Transport, in 2021, in 30 per cent of all car occupant fatalities recorded, a seatbelt was not being worn.

In a parliamentary question tabled last week, Barry Sheerman MP asked of the ‘potential merits’ of introducing penalty points for those that don’t wear a seatbelt in a vehicle.

In response, Katharine Fletcher MP and the former Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, said the fatality rate for not wearing a seatbelt was “unacceptably high”, adding: “We have been considering options to tackle this including the potential merits of introducing penalty points. This might form part of the Department for Transport’s planned call for evidence on motoring offences.”

Drivers can be fined up to £500 for not wearing a seatbelt behind the wheel, and likewise if a child under 14 is not wearing one or is in an incorrect car seat. However, no penalty points can currently be added to a driver’s licence, unlike other driving-related offences such as using a mobile phone at the wheel which incurs a £200 fine and six penalty points.

Motoring organisations have welcomed the proposal, but have said it needs to be ‘accompanied by better enforcement’.

30 per cent of all occupant fatalities on the roads in 2021 involved not wearing a seatbelt.

Simon Williams, road safety spokesman at the RAC, said: “These stark figures underline just how important it is to buckle up in both the front and the rear of the car. Putting points on the licences of offenders would be a welcome move, but this must be accompanied by better enforcement.

“While up until this point offenders had to be caught not wearing a seatbelt by a police officer, there is now camera technology on trial in the UK that can make the process far simpler and more effective. If this technology were to be rolled out alongside introducing points on licences, lives would undoubtedly be saved.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media