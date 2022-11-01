Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition is ‘most sustainable’ version of its SUV yet

Bentley has revealed the Bentayga Odyssean Edition as a limited-run version of its hybrid SUV that prioritises sustainability.

Limited to 70 units worldwide, the Bentayga Odyssean Edition follows on from a similar trim level on the Flying Spur in 2021, and is based on the plug-in hybrid version of that luxury SUV.

Bentley has used sustainable materials widely throughout the Odyssean Edition’s interior, including an open-pore Koa veneer on the centre console, which has 90 per cent less lacquer than a high-gloss look.

Sustainable natural leather is also used in the interior, while the cabin features tweed panels made from 100 per cent British wool. Bentley says these touches make it the ‘most sustainable Bentayga’ yet. A three-colour interior finish is available on the second-generation model for the first time, while ‘Odyssean Edition’ treadplates appear when opening the doors.

On the exterior, the model comes with a range of Pale Brodgar (light bronze) accents, including on the 22-inch alloy wheels, lower bumpers and headlight surrounds. Bentley says it has ‘curated’ six colours to ‘harmonise’ with these bronze accents, although the full palette of 60 colours is still available.

The Bentayga hybrid uses a 3.0-litre V6 petrol-electric powertrain producing 456bhp and 700Nm of torque. It allows for a 0-60mph time of 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 158mph. It also now uses a larger 18kWh battery, which enables an improved electric range of 28 miles – three miles more than before.

Extraordinary sustainable design without compromise… Unveiling the #Bentayga Odyssean Edition, the highly exclusive, limited edition #Bentley, hyper focused on #Sustainability without compromise to our renowned character or craftsmanship. — Bentley Newsroom (@BentleyComms) November 1, 2022

Bentley is yet to announce pricing for the Bentayga Odyssean Edition, but it’s set to go on sale later this month. Production of the models will begin at the start of 2023.