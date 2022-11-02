Search

03 Nov 2022

Porsche adds new Style Edition to 718 range

02 Nov 2022 3:55 PM

Porsche has introduced a striking new Style Edition to its 718 Cayman and Boxster models.

Set apart from the rest of the range through its Rubystar Neo exterior colour – which harks back to the 964-generation 911 Carrera RS – the Style Edition incorporates 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels and black sport tailpipes. The Porsche name is emblazoned at the back in high-gloss silver, too.

On the convertible 718 Boxster Style Edition, the Boxster lettering is embossed above the side windows.

Buyers opting for the 718 Style Edition can choose from one of two no-cost packages – one white and one black. Both feature decorative stripes on the luggage compartment lid at the front, as well as decorative lettering running along the side of the car. There are also black and white high-gloss paint finishes for the wheels.

The Style Edition cars also get a black leather interior package with contrast stitching, as well as illuminated door sills and the Porsche crest applied to the headrests.

All cars come with an upgraded level of standard equipment, too, including Bi-Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, Apple CarPlay and cruise control. Dual-zone climate control is included as standard too, as is a heated multifunction steering wheel.

The Style Edition is based upon entry-level versions of the Boxster and Cayman, which uses a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 295bhp and 380Nm of torque, driven to the rear wheels through a standard-fit six-speed manual gearbox. Porsche’s PDK automatic can be fitted as an optional extra, too.

