Search

03 Nov 2022

Boycie’s Jaguar E-Type from Only Fools and Horses heads to auction

Boycie’s Jaguar E-Type from Only Fools and Horses heads to auction

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 12:55 PM

Boycie’s Jaguar E-Type from Only Fools and Horses is set to go under the hammer at auction this month.

Offered by Hampson Auctions, the famous model – which starred in the ‘Go West Young Man’ episode of the hit series – was ‘borrowed’ by the show’s stars Del Boy and Rodney from Boycie for a journey to London’s West End, before being crashed.

Thankfully, the incident was completely staged and the E-Type remained in perfect condition. First registered in November 1973, the V12-powered Series 3 Roadster is finished in Old English White with a blue leather interior. It’s got period-correct chrome wire wheels, too.

It currently has 80,075 miles on the clock, while the vendor considers it to all be in ‘good’ condition. It has had two owners from new and is said to have led a ‘relatively quiet life’ after its brief stint in the limelight.

It’s accompanied by a whole host of Only Fools and Horses-related memorabilia, including a number of videos, signed photographs and a scale model of the E-Type autographed by both Sir David Jason – who played Del Boy – and John Challis, who starred as Boycie. The underside of the car’s boot lid also carries Boycie’s signature.

The E-Type currently carries a guide price of between £140,000 and £160,000 and is set to go to auction at Hampson Auctions’ final vehicle sale of 2022 on November 29 at Mavericks, Holywell, North Wales.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media