New car registrations increase 26.4 per cent in October

New car registrations increased for the third consecutive month in October, with sales rising by 26.4 per cent compared to the same period a year earlier.

Figures released today by the automotive trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show 134,344 new cars were registered in October, compared to 106,265 in the same month in 2021.

Cars of all fuel types increased in popularity during the month – even diesel – though hybrids saw the biggest rise, with sales jumping by 81.7 per cent in the month to 15,712 registrations.

EVs energise new car market but chargepoint rollout must acceleratehttps://t.co/TTEYoaCKSw pic.twitter.com/5isVR5ruav — SMMT (@SMMT) November 4, 2022

Pure-electric models increased by 23.4 per cent to 19,933 sales, while plug-in hybrids saw sales jump by 6.2 per cent to 8,899 units. Despite the increases, it was the first time the pure-electric market share had fallen year-on-year since May 2021.

The SMMT says the ‘bounce-back’ growth in October comes from the ‘fulfillment of strong order books’, though year-to-date sales are still down 5.6 per cent compared to 2021, and a third below pre-Covid levels.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “A strong October is hugely welcome, albeit in comparison with a weak 2021, but it is still not enough to offset the damage done by the pandemic and subsequent supply shortages.

“Next year’s outlook shows recovery is possible and EV growth looks set to continue but, to achieve our shared net zero goals, that growth must accelerate and consumers given every reason to invest.

“This means giving them the economic stability and confidence to make the switch, safe in the knowledge they will be able to charge – and charge affordably – when needed. The models are there, with more still to come; so must the public chargepoints.”

Despite the recent announcement from Ford that it would end production of the Fiesta by the end of June 2023, it was this supermini that was the best-selling car in October, with 4,230 being registered. It was closely followed by the Nissan Qashqai (4,228) and Volkswagen Golf (3,339).