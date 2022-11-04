Search

04 Nov 2022

Audi pauses sales of its largest hybrid SUVs

Audi pauses sales of its largest hybrid SUVs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Nov 2022 1:55 PM

Audi has confirmed that its two largest plug-in hybrid SUVs have been temporarily taken on sale as the brand struggles with ongoing supply issues.

The two models – the Q7 TFSI e and Q8 TFSI e – haven’t been on sale for all that long, but the cars are now not included on the Audi UK website, and not available on the configurator.

These two plug-in hybrids both use the same 3.0-litre V6 petrol-electric powertrain, offering around 30 miles of pure-electric driving to a charge, and are popular company cars because of their low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK), which is based on CO2 emissions.

However, a spokesman for Audi UK told the PA news agency that ‘orders have been temporarily paused on these models’, adding that this was due to a ‘mix of strong order bank and supply constraints’.

Standard petrol and diesel versions of the Q7 and Q8 are still available to order, with Audi unable to say when these plug-in hybrid models would go on sale again.

Many manufacturers are continuing to grapple with supply constraints as a result of the ongoing shortage of semiconductors, which are used for a variety of functions in cars, from touchscreens to safety assistance systems. Several carmakers have chopped and changed their line-ups as a result of the disruption.

Audi has also recently axed the A5 Cabriolet from its UK line-up as a result of slow sales, with the German firm unlikely to launch a replacement version of this convertible when the A5 line-up is discontinued in the next few years.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media