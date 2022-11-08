Orders open for new Peugeot 408

Peugeot has announced that its new 408 fastback is now available to order, with prices starting from £31,050.

The 408, which brings a sharp new design with SUV-influenced styling, slots between the 308 and 508 in the Peugeot line-up. While the manufacturer previously announced the First Edition trim, Peugeot is now opening up orders for the full selection.

The engine line-up consists of a 128bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and two plug-in hybrid models – the latter two using a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor, with outputs of 178bhp and 222bhp on offer. Peugeot says these can travel for up to 40 miles on a charge, and are therefore placed in an eight per cent Benefit-in-Kind bracket for company car tax users.

The 408 range starts from £31,050 with the Allure trim, with standard equipment including 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights with high beam assist plus a new touchscreen and digital instrument cluster, both measuring 10 inches.

Up next is the Allure Premium model, which adds 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry plus adaptive cruise control, and comes in from £32,175. For a sportier look, the GT brings revised 19-inch alloy wheels and a redesigned grille, along with a heated steering wheel and ambient interior lighting The GT starts from £34,650.

At the top of the range, the First Edition is available exclusively with a 222bhp hybrid powertrain, with prices starting from £45,000 as a result. Additional equipment on top of the GT includes 20-inch alloy wheels plus electric and massaging front seats.

The Peugeot 408 can be ordered online via the firm’s website or at one of the brand’s dealers, with first deliveries expected at the start of 2023.