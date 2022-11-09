Search

09 Nov 2022

Porsche teases new off-road-ready 911 Dakar ahead of reveal next week

Porsche teases new off-road-ready 911 Dakar ahead of reveal next week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 12:50 PM

Porsche has revealed new images of its new 911 Dakar undergoing testing in various off-road settings.

The long-awaited model is the next in Porsche’s limited-edition series, following on from the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition and the 911 Sport Classic. The German firm says it will be the ‘first two-door sports car to offer outstanding off-road capabilities’, with the model set to arrive just a month before Lamborghini shows off a rugged version of its Huracan supercar.

The 911 Dakar is inspired by Porsche’s first overall victory in the Paris-Dakar rally in 1984 when Porsche took a modified 911 to the gruelling rally.

Porsche says that 300,000 miles of testing have been carried out for the 911 Dakar, with more than 6,000 of those being off-road. The firm visited the Chateau de Lastours test track in Southern France, where European Dakar teams come to trial their vehicles.

The 911 Dakar has also been tested in the desert in Morocco and Dubai at temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius, and – at the other end of the spectrum – in Arjeplog, Sweden, which is where manufacturers put their vehicles through their paces in the toughest wintery conditions.

Though the 911 Dakar’s design is still camouflaged, the images show the model’s tough-looking bodykit, while the suspension has also been raised and off-road tyres have been fitted. Thick underbody protection is also present, though it’s unclear if customers will be able to choose the off-road roof rack, including a spare tyre and LED light bar.

The Porsche 911 Dakar will be revealed on November 17 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media