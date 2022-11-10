Search

10 Nov 2022

Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 expands firm’s cruiser range

Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 expands firm’s cruiser range

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 10:15 AM

Royal Enfield has broadened its range of cruiser motorcycles with the new Super Meteor 650.

Based around Royal Enfield’s 6480cc twin engine, the Super Meteor 650 follows on from the Meteor 350 and sits alongside the firm’s growing range of motorcycles. That engine has already been used in Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles, too. It brings 46bhp and 52.3Nm of torque, driven through a six-speed gearbox.

It’s available in one of two specifications – Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer. The latter receives more long-distance focused touches such as a touring windscreen, passenger backrest and long-haul panniers.

Designed around a new chassis, the Super Meteor 650 has been built to bring high-speed stability, while all bikes get LED headlights and a new navigation system. With feet-forward foot controls, a low seat and pulled-back handlebars, it has been created to be as comfortable as possible over longer distances.

Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan, said, “Even at the start of the development journey of the 650 parallel twin platform we were clear about our intentions of designing and building a true-blue highway cruiser.

“It’s been a while in the making but we are very glad that it is finally here. The 650 twin engine has been at the heart of the resounding global success of the Interceptor and the Continental GT 650 and we are confident that this platform, in a new cruiser avatar, will create new audiences for Royal Enfield across the world.”

There’s no word on pricing as yet, but it’s expected that Royal Enfield will release these shortly.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media