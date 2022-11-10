Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 expands firm’s cruiser range

Royal Enfield has broadened its range of cruiser motorcycles with the new Super Meteor 650.

Based around Royal Enfield’s 6480cc twin engine, the Super Meteor 650 follows on from the Meteor 350 and sits alongside the firm’s growing range of motorcycles. That engine has already been used in Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles, too. It brings 46bhp and 52.3Nm of torque, driven through a six-speed gearbox.

It’s available in one of two specifications – Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer. The latter receives more long-distance focused touches such as a touring windscreen, passenger backrest and long-haul panniers.

Designed around a new chassis, the Super Meteor 650 has been built to bring high-speed stability, while all bikes get LED headlights and a new navigation system. With feet-forward foot controls, a low seat and pulled-back handlebars, it has been created to be as comfortable as possible over longer distances.

Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan, said, “Even at the start of the development journey of the 650 parallel twin platform we were clear about our intentions of designing and building a true-blue highway cruiser.

“It’s been a while in the making but we are very glad that it is finally here. The 650 twin engine has been at the heart of the resounding global success of the Interceptor and the Continental GT 650 and we are confident that this platform, in a new cruiser avatar, will create new audiences for Royal Enfield across the world.”

There’s no word on pricing as yet, but it’s expected that Royal Enfield will release these shortly.