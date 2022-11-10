Search

10 Nov 2022

Nearly half of buyers plan to spend more on their next car – survey

Nearly half of buyers plan to spend more on their next car – survey

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Nov 2022 11:20 AM

Close to half of car buyers are planning to spend more on their next purchase than they did on their current vehicle, a new survey has discovered.

eBay Motors Group spoke to 2,005 new and used car buyers as part of its Consumer Insight Panel and found that 46 per cent of in-market buyers are now predicting that they’ll pay more for a car than they would have done previously.

The trend was most prominent among new car buyers, with 66 per cent of them prepared to spend more.

In contrast, just 13 per cent of those spoken to predict that they’ll spend less on their next car, while 41 per cent plan to spend the same amount on their next car as they did for their current vehicle.

Overall, the plan to spend more is highest among men – 48 per cent – under 35s (50 per cent) and those who live in London (60 per cent).

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of eBay Motors Group, said: “The price inflation of new and used cars is a reality and our research shows in-market car buyers are factoring this in when they go online to search for their next purchase.

“With rising interest rates adding to the pressure on household budgets, our research shows car buyers are being pragmatic but will still be searching for the best possible value for their money, especially those buying out of necessity.”

The research also highlighted a substantial difference in how much more people plan to spend in relation to how they pay for their purchase.

For instance, those buying their vehicle outright predict that it’ll cost 22 per cent more than their last one, while those opting for monthly payments instead will spend seven per cent more.

This difference is stronger among used car buyers who think that their next car will cost 28 per cent more if they buy it outright, compared with seven per cent for those who plan to pay via monthly instalments.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media