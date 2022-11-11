Kia calls time on Stinger as EV6 GT becomes new flagship

Kia has discontinued its striking-looking Stinger, with the electric EV6 GT taking the mantle as the firm’s new flagship instead.

First introduced in 2016, the Stinger showcased a new, more dynamic side to the South Korean firm, with the car’s 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 making it Kia’s fastest-accelerating car for many years. It could manage the 0-60mph sprint in 4.5 seconds.

However, the arrival of the new EV6 GT with its 577bhp all-wheel-drive electric setup has dashed the Stinger’s performance figures. It can go from 0-60mph in under 3.5 seconds, in fact, and takes the place as Kia’s most powerful production car to date.

Paul Philpott, President & CEO for Kia UK, comments: “The launch of the Stinger will go down as a transformative moment for Kia. Its driver-focused ‘grand tourer’ credentials, paired with Kia’s reputation for vehicle quality and design, made it an incredibly compelling car for drivers. At the same time, it also had a transformative effect on how people saw Kia.”

Kia has stated that the Stinger will remain in production in its native South Korea and all existing UK customer orders will be fulfilled. The EV6 GT, meanwhile, is now available to order ahead of first deliveries commencing in the final quarter of 2022.

Philpott added: “The EV6 GT is the ideal car to take the baton from the Stinger in the UK. Our future product plan has a major focus on electrification, and globally Kia plans to offer a line-up of 14 EVs by 2027.

“Combining high-performance capabilities with an incredible design and a long-range electric powertrain, the EV6 GT is an important part of this plan, and a true new flagship for the Kia brand.”