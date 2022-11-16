Search

16 Nov 2022

The Genesis X Convertible is a striking electric drop-top

The Genesis X Convertible is a striking electric drop-top

16 Nov 2022 11:06 AM

Genesis has unveiled its new X Convertible concept as another look at the firm’s future.

Joining the 2021 X Concept and X Speedium Coupe concept, the new X Convertible has space for four people. It uses a folding hardtop roof that incorporates glass panels above the front occupants, which means that even when the roof is closed, passengers can have a view of the sky.

The X Convertible incorporates many of the Genesis trademark design touches, such as the LED quad lights, which appear to flow into the front grille. However, that front grille isn’t used for cooling, with this taken care of by smaller openings lower down on the front of the car.

At the rear, there’s an integrated spoiler with horizontal lights that are similar to those found on the X Concept and X Speedium Coupe. The exterior is finished in a shade called ‘White Crane’, while the alloy wheels feature Genesis’ G-Matrix design which incorporates aero dish concave sections that help to improve airflow.

Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis, said: “With the Genesis X Convertible, we have built upon the stunning success X Concept and X Speedium Coupe to further propel the brand’s mission to create vehicles with even greater emotional resonance.”

Inside, the main colour used is called ‘Giwa Navy’, which takes its name from the roof tiles used on South Korean houses. Much of the cabin is trimmed in recycled wool fabric, too, while a contrast orange colour is used for a lot of the stitching.

Genesis has yet to confirm whether the X Convertible will enter production, though it has said that it gives another ‘glimpse’ at the future of the brand.

News

