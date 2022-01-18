Search

18 Jan 2022

Betty White’s assistant shares new photo of late actress on her 100th birthday

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

Betty White’s assistant has shared one of the last photos taken of the late US actress on what would have been her 100th birthday.

The photo, shared on Facebook, shows the screen veteran looking as “radiant and beautiful and happy as ever”.

The award-winning Golden Girls actress died on New Year’s Eve aged 99, less than a month before her landmark birthday on January 17.

In the image White sits in a floral armchair wearing a lime green top and white trousers with an electric green blazer.

“Hello Everyone!  It’s Kiersten.  Betty’s Assistant,” the Facebook post reads.

“On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her.

“She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever.

“Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place”.

White appeared in other hit US sitcoms including Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth during a career spanning more than 80 years.

Her death has been met by an outpouring of grief and memories from famous faces including Dolly Parton, Michelle Obama and Ryan Reynolds.

