Search

21 Jan 2022

Rachel Zegler says debut in Spielberg’s West Side Story was a ‘baptism of fire’

Rachel Zegler says debut in Spielberg’s West Side Story was a ‘baptism of fire’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Rachel Zegler said that her debut film role in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of West Side Story was “definitely a baptism of fire”.

The 20 year-old actress said landing the role of Maria was “a dream come true” despite the lengthy audition process.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show about filming, she said: “It’s so cool and unlike anything I could have imagined.

“It is definitely a baptism by fire.

“I’ve seen the film nine times and that is enough for me as I find it very hard seeing and hearing myself on screen, but I am very proud of what we did”.

She continued: “I manifested working on the film – I always had a picture of the original film in my locker at high school.

“30,000 people went for the role, and I had nine auditions – no job is worth that but this one was”.

Zegler added that the one thing she had requested from Spielberg after being offered the part was to still perform in her senior school musical production of Shrek, to which the Oscar-winning director agreed.

The young actress recently won a Golden Globe for her role in the adaptation of the 1957 stage production, exactly three years on from being cast.

The film was also named as best musical or comedy film at the 79th annual ceremony, which was low-key following a year of controversy.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Fridays on BBC One at 10.35pm and is available on BBC iPlayer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media